Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11105 Apple Blossom Triangle West (Copper Hill)



Check out this 1,794-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 11105 Apple Blossom Triangle West. It's listed for $1,510/month.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

6961 Ashleigh Park Court (Duclay Forest)

Listed at $1,515/month, this 1,893-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 6961 Ashleigh Park Court.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and garage parking. Also, expect to find a ceiling fan in the residence. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd., here's a 1,676-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,520/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

