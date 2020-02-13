Here are Jacksonville's top 4 Tex-Mex spots

In search of a new favorite Tex-Mex spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Tex-Mex spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Jacksonville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area restaurants grew to 60 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of 63, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint

Photo: Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint/Yelp

First on the list is Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint. Located at 1522 King St., the Mexican, Tex-Mex and Latin American spot is the highest-rated Tex-Mex restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 460 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fresh Mex & Company

Photo: Francis b./Yelp

Next up is Fresh Mex & Company, situated at 7111 Bonneval Road. With four stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, the Tex-Mex spot, which offers tacos and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. El Jefe

Photo: Samantha n./Yelp

El Jefe, located at 947 Edgewood Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, Tex-Mex and Mexican spot four stars out of 234 reviews.

4. The Mitt Tex-Mex Cafe

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Check out The Mitt Tex-Mex Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and Mexican and Tex-Mex spot at 4130 Salisbury Road North, Suite #1000.

