These Valentine’s Day cards featuring Sheriff’s Office K-9s are paws-itively adorable
“POLICE be my Valentine!”
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking for a last-minute card to give your special someone for Valentine’s Day or if your children need some valentines to pass out at school, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has a paw-some option.
The Sheriff’s Office created nine Valentine’s Day cards featuring the agency’s K-9s: Bane, Thor, Chase, Drake, Judge, Maverick, Patriot, Ronin and Star.
The best part (besides the paws-itively adorable dogs): You can print out the cards.
VIEW/PRINT: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Valentine’s Day cards featuring the Paw Patrol
After you click print, all you have to do is add your name and the name of the person who you’re giving the valentine to and then cut out the card.
Thank you, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, for spreading the love this Valentine’s Day!
