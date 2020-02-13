These Valentine’s Day cards featuring Sheriff’s Office K-9s are paws-itively adorable

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking for a last-minute card to give your special someone for Valentine’s Day or if your children need some valentines to pass out at school, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has a paw-some option.

The Sheriff’s Office created nine Valentine’s Day cards featuring the agency’s K-9s: Bane, Thor, Chase, Drake, Judge, Maverick, Patriot, Ronin and Star.

The best part (besides the paws-itively adorable dogs): You can print out the cards.

VIEW/PRINT: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Valentine’s Day cards featuring the Paw Patrol

After you click print, all you have to do is add your name and the name of the person who you’re giving the valentine to and then cut out the card.

Thank you, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, for spreading the love this Valentine’s Day!

Love our K9s? Then you'll LOVE these Valentine's Day Cards featuring our #PawPatrol! We think they would make a great... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

