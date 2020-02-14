The average person will spend around $200 on Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Americans are expected to buy chocolates, dinner and spend money on Valentine’s Day.

In fact. people are expected to spend a little over $196 on gifts to shower those they care for with love, according to the National Retail Federation.

That’s up 21% from last year. Spending is expected to total $27.4 billion.

