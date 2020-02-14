The average person will spend around $200 on Valentine’s Day
Love is in the air... and at a steep price!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Americans are expected to buy chocolates, dinner and spend money on Valentine’s Day.
In fact. people are expected to spend a little over $196 on gifts to shower those they care for with love, according to the National Retail Federation.
That’s up 21% from last year. Spending is expected to total $27.4 billion.
Do you save or splurge on Valentine’s Day? Let us know!
