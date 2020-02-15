Pizza Cave! makes Riverside debut, with pizza and more

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival is called Pizza Cave!, is located at 1018 Park St. It's part of the Sun-Ray Cinema in Riverside.

Pizza Cave! specializes in personal-sized pizzas, but, according to First Coast News, it also serves hot dogs, salads, sandwiches, milkshakes, appetizers and vegetarian options. The one-of-a-kind cave-like atmosphere, which features an interior covered in art done by local talent, offers a unique dining experience.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, Pizza Cave! has made a promising start.

Yelper Celita W., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 13, wrote, “We enjoyed the pizza, nachos, Cuban sandwich and the shakes...and thanks for throwing in some popcorn while we waited!"

Yelper Angela K. wrote, "Walking in, you really feel like you are transported somewhere else. It's a work of art. The menu is interesting and offers apps, nachos and sandwiches. They have specialty pizzas and choose your own toppings, so there are really unlimited combinations."

Head on over to check it out: Pizza Cave! is open from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. daily.

