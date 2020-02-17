62ºF

Jacksonville Icemen show off ‘Pub Sub’ jerseys at recent game

ECHL team turns heads with new jerseys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen were looking like a whole snack during Sunday’s game!

The ECHL team was spotted wearing Publix chicken tender sub-themed uniforms.

It was part of the teams “Publix Family Funday Sundays” promotion.

The delicious-looking jerseys come just before all pub subs go on sale Thursday.

RELATED | Floridians Rejoice! All Pub Subs are on sale starting Thursday

