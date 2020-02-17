Jacksonville Icemen show off ‘Pub Sub’ jerseys at recent game

Published: February 17, 2020, 9:59 am Updated: February 17, 2020, 10:05 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen were looking like a whole snack during Sunday’s game!

The ECHL team was spotted wearing Publix chicken tender sub-themed uniforms.

We’re looking like a whole snack today 😋 pic.twitter.com/AG3RK3aV3g — Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) February 16, 2020

It was part of the teams “Publix Family Funday Sundays” promotion.

Bad news: We lost

Good news: You can grab a @Publix sub on the way home pic.twitter.com/kOYw4HpGWi — Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) February 16, 2020

The delicious-looking jerseys come just before all pub subs go on sale Thursday.

Second period action between the @JaxIcemen vs @SCStingrays

Jacksonville down 2-0 at the end of the second. pic.twitter.com/tXxcN1b5xG — JaxIcemenPhotography (@IcemenJax) February 16, 2020

