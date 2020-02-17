Jacksonville Icemen show off ‘Pub Sub’ jerseys at recent game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen were looking like a whole snack during Sunday’s game!
The ECHL team was spotted wearing Publix chicken tender sub-themed uniforms.
We’re looking like a whole snack today 😋 pic.twitter.com/AG3RK3aV3g— Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) February 16, 2020
It was part of the teams “Publix Family Funday Sundays” promotion.
Bad news: We lost— Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) February 16, 2020
Good news: You can grab a @Publix sub on the way home pic.twitter.com/kOYw4HpGWi
The delicious-looking jerseys come just before all pub subs go on sale Thursday.
Second period action between the @JaxIcemen vs @SCStingrays— JaxIcemenPhotography (@IcemenJax) February 16, 2020
Jacksonville down 2-0 at the end of the second. pic.twitter.com/tXxcN1b5xG
The @JaxIcemen have @Publix sub uniforms and I’m all in pic.twitter.com/7N1sGn6ZJN— Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) February 16, 2020
