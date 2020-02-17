St. Augustine boy asking for birthday cards after no one showed up to his party last year

A boy turning twelve is asking for birthday cards from the community this year after his last failed attempt at a party last year has left him sad.

Joey lives in St. Augustine and will be turning 12 on March 15. He has high functioning autism, and he has severe peanut allergies, his mother said.

“I would love for him to get flooded with cards of love," Elisa Pastore, Joey’s mother, said. "He is such an amazing kid but doesn’t have many friends at all.”

A post aiming to have cards sent to Joey explained that last year he invited his whole class to his party, but not one kid showed up, so he doesn’t want a party this year.

“He is so sweet and kind. He loves everyone he gets to know. His smile brightens up your day. Please if you would like to send a card join his birthday group.”

Elisa has opened up a P.O. box for those who would like to send Joey a birthday card.

Joey Risner's Birthday

PMB #141

2465 US Highway 1 South

St. Augustine, FL 32086

Joey’s favorites: Red, cats, anything to with the Nintendo Switch, Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, Starwars, Deadpool, and sensory toys.

Click here for more information.