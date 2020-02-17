Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle getting royal makeover

ORLANDO – Disney World wants to add even more magic to its cinderella castle!

The iconic centerpiece of Disney’s Magic Kingdom park is getting a makeover.

The work will get underway in the coming weeks and continue through the summer.

The timing couldn’t be better - because “Cinderella” the movie marked the 70th anniversary of its box office debut over the weekend.

The most notable change will be gold accents added to outside features on the castle.

The castle is located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.