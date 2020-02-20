Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2681 University Blvd. North (Lake Lucina)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2681 University Blvd. North. It's listed for $720/month for its 850 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The unit also offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5710 Lenox Ave. (Hillcrest)

Here's a 937-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5710 Lenox Ave. that's going for $8752/month.

The unit features a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building features secured entry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7844 Gregory Drive (Jacksonville Heights)

Located at 7844 Gregory Drive, here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $725/month.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.