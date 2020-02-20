Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's St. Nicholas neighborhood

Spending time in St. Nicholas? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a discount store to a fish and chicken joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in St. Nicholas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Solomon Ventures

Photo: susan p./Yelp

Topping the list is the discount store Solomon Ventures. Located at 1650 Art Museum Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. Per Yelp, this business accepts both credit cards and Apple Pay.

2. Fresh from the Garden

Photo: Rodrigo A./Yelp

Next up is the cafe and Greek spot Fresh from the Garden, situated at 4040 Woodcock Drive, 2200 Bldg., Suite #145. With 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for a chicken quesadilla and a veggie and hummus sandwich among the many offerings on the lunch menu here.

3. Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners

Photo: beach road fish house & chicken dinners/Yelp

Chicken shop Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4132 Atlantic Blvd., four stars out of 105 reviews. Per Yelp, popular dishes here include the blackened mahi-mahi, fried chicken and more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.