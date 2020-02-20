Samsung accidentally sent out ‘Find My Mobile’ push notifications to Galaxy phones worldwide
No, you’re not being tracked.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did you receive a random “Fing My Mobile” alert this morning? If so, you’re not alone.
Samsung UK confirmed that the push notification was sent to a “limited” set of devices this morning/last night.
The notification said, “Find My Phone” and featured the number one on it.
“In addition to Samsung’s latest devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Note 10 series, several users with Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy J series phones have received the same push notification,” Android Central reports.
It appears Samsung accidentally sent these out worldwide. So you have nothing to worry about.
Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone.— Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020
Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe
Hi there! The notification was inadvertently sent to a limited number of Galaxy devices. We can assure our users that this notification does not affect their devices in any way. (1/2) ^SN— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 20, 2020
... We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused and will ensure that a similar incident doesn't occur in the future. (2/2) ^SN— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 20, 2020
