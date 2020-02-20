64ºF

Samsung accidentally sent out ‘Find My Mobile’ push notifications to Galaxy phones worldwide

No, you’re not being tracked.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did you receive a random “Fing My Mobile” alert this morning? If so, you’re not alone.

Samsung UK confirmed that the push notification was sent to a “limited” set of devices this morning/last night.

The notification said, “Find My Phone” and featured the number one on it.

“In addition to Samsung’s latest devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Note 10 series, several users with Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy J series phones have received the same push notification,” Android Central reports.

It appears Samsung accidentally sent these out worldwide. So you have nothing to worry about.

