Samsung accidentally sent out ‘Find My Mobile’ push notifications to Galaxy phones worldwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did you receive a random “Fing My Mobile” alert this morning? If so, you’re not alone.

Samsung UK confirmed that the push notification was sent to a “limited” set of devices this morning/last night.

The notification said, “Find My Phone” and featured the number one on it.

“In addition to Samsung’s latest devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Note 10 series, several users with Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy J series phones have received the same push notification,” Android Central reports.

It appears Samsung accidentally sent these out worldwide. So you have nothing to worry about.

Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone.



Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020

Hi there! The notification was inadvertently sent to a limited number of Galaxy devices. We can assure our users that this notification does not affect their devices in any way. (1/2) ^SN — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 20, 2020