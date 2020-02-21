Cold-night shelters in Jacksonville open as overnight temps drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With overnight temperatures expected to drop below 40 degrees, shelters in Jacksonville are prepared to provide cold night shelter for the area’s homeless on Friday night.

RELATED | One of the coldest afternoons Jacksonville will see all year

The Salvation Army will open its facility at 900 West Adams Street starting at 6:30 p.m. for a second night. The first 60 people to arrive will receive a hot dinner, a warm place to sleep and breakfast.

The organization routinely provides shelter and protection to those who don’t have a place to stay when temperatures outside fall below 42 degrees.

Sulzbacher is prepared to provide cold night shelter for the area’s homeless. In addition to housing its 400+ people at both the Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village, the agency will open up temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas of the Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village, providing sleeping palettes and blankets for people in need of shelter during these frigid evenings. Breakfast will also be provided the following morning, as well as winter weather coats and jackets, donated by the community.

Women and families seeking shelter from the cold can go to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd. and men go to Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.