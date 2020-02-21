First responders fielding distress call from two sailboats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is sending marine crews to help two sailboats in distress.

Three fire department boats, including the boat named after former mayor Jake Godbold, might have to help tow the sailors to safe harbor, officials confirmed.

JFRD said strong winds may be to blame for the distress call involving a 30-foot catamaran and a 38-foot sailboat.

News4Jax is working to learn more inforamtion.