Flagler County K-9s receive ‘Med-Kit’ backpacks

BUNNELL, Fla. – “Protecting K-9 Heroes” has provided the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office lifesaving medical equipment to reduce line of duty deaths of its dogs.

Each member of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit applied for and has received a K-9 MedKit from the organization.

Each Med-Kit backpack contains Narcan, a Narcan holder, rubbing alcohol, Benadryl, an eye patch, eyewash, large towels, hand sanitizer, an ice pack, a LED light, liquid skin, peroxide, scissors, stretch gauze, a syringe, a thermometer, a tick remover, quick clot, antibiotic ointment, a vet wrap, washcloths and wet wipes.

Most of the contents of the Med-Kit are suitable for human or K-9 use.

Each Med-Kit is valued at $100.

“I want to thank Protecting K-9 Heroes for this incredibly generous donation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our agency is always looking for ways to minimize the expense to our taxpayers while maintaining a standard of excellence in serving our community and taking care of all of our agency members.”

Protecting K-9 Heroes was established in 2015 and works to supplement the ability to properly protect the valuable assets that are the working K-9s throughout the United States.