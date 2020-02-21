Jacksonville's 3 favorite spots to score bagels on the cheap

Craving bagels?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bagel spots in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Southern Roots Filling Station

Photo: Lisa V./Yelp

Topping the list is the Southern Roots Filling Station. Located at 1275 King St. in Riverside, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, is the highest-rated low-priced bagel spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

As to what the business is known for, "We offer coffee drinks along with vegan and gluten-free options for everything on our menu," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Bagels R Us

Photo: Jay P./Yelp

Bagels R Us, located at 11629 San Jose Blvd., Suite #1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable deli and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews.

Yelper Steven R., who reviewed Bagels R Us on Oct. 4, wrote, "The bagels here are delicious, and the cream cheese is great. The staff is what really makes it though. Everyone is very friendly."

3. Old Cup Cafe

Photo: Anish T./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Old Cup Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery, which offers bagels and more, by heading over to 3604 St. Johns Ave.

Want to know more?

"We are glad to introduce a small cozy cafe and bakery with fresh pastries and desserts and, of course, plenty of coffee," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.