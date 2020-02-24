Florida woman rescued after car sinks in canal

INDIANTOWN, Fla. – A Florida man pulled an unconscious driver from her car after she drove into a canal, and it was all caught on camera.

A video shows a white SUV taking on water quickly. That’s when Shawn Turner and his son drove by, saw what was happening and got involved.

“When I got out the truck I asked if it was anybody had seen anybody in the car, they said there was somebody in the car, I know cars don’t float long, so i jumped in as quickly as possible,” Turner said.

A few others also jumped in to help. They were able to crawl into the SUV, get her out of the seatbelt and push her out the window.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.