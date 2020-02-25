67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

67ºF

Features

Diet Coke, zero-sugar drinks could be in tight supply because of coronavirus

CNN Newsource, CNN

Tags: Food, Consumer, Health, Diet Coke, coronavirus
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: A bottle of Diet Coke is pulled for a quality control test at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: A bottle of Diet Coke is pulled for a quality control test at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

Coca-Cola is being impacted by the Wuhan coronavirus.

The company says the disease has disrupted its supply chain, and artificial sweeteners from China could be in shorter supply if the outbreak continues.

Coca-Cola disclosed Monday as part of its annual report that it has initiated contingent supply plans and doesn’t foresee a short-term impact.

The company did not specify which sweetener or sweeteners were affected by the supply and export delays.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola declined to comment beyond its annual report.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.