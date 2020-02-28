Hundreds will run in underwear tomorrow for a cause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people will brave the cold on Saturday, in their underwear, to run around Riverside.

There will be a “brief” mile-ish run in Riverside followed by a huge after party, according to the website.

The Cupid’s Undie Run awareness for NF, or neurofibromatosis, which is a condition that causes tumors to form on the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

No, you don’t HAVE to wear underwear, but it is encouraged! “Just as those affected cannot cover up their tumors to feel more comfortable, the runners would not be able to cover up either.”

And if your wondering, at the time of the race tomorrow it will be in the 50s.

Here’s what you need to know :

WHAT: Cupid’s Undie Run Jacksonville is the largest pantless party and undie run, all for charity!

WHEN: 02/29/2020

WHAT TIME: noon - 4:00

WHERE: KICKBACKS GASTROPUB GOOZLEPIPE & GUTTYWORKS - 910 KINGS ST - JACKSONVILLE, FL

WHAT TO BRING: Undies, your ID, cash (if you haven’t earned open bar), and dancing shoes!

Since 2010, Cupid’s Charity has raised over $18,900,000, with 100% of net proceeds funding research through our partner the Children’s Tumor Foundation, the world’s leader in NF research.

FINDING A CURE

Our mission is to accelerate the discovery of a cure for NF by inspiring our loyal community of supporters to do good year-round through boundary-pushing experiences. Everything we do is guided by our three core values:

1. Always lead with love.

2. Never stop innovating.

3. Attitude is everything.

