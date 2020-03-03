Undercover officer saves Orange Park man’s life-- but not in the way you would think

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – March is National Kidney Month and the timing couldn’t be more fitting for one Orange Park man and his family.

After years of waiting and wondering if he’d ever get the life-saving news, Joe Bucci is thanking a total stranger for an unexpected gift.

Bucci is 73-years-old and lives with advanced kidney disease, stage five.

He’s been on a waiting list for a kidney transplant for years.

Joe Bucci explained, “They said it could be anywhere from three to six years.”

Recently, Joe got the news he never imagined he’d hear.

Doctors had found Joe a match.

Bucci said his donor wasn’t just a match.

“It’s a perfect match.”

Words Bucci uses, to describe a stranger.

“It’s really a Godsend.”

A man shared a live-saving gift for someone needing to be saved.

“I have total kidney failure. My kidneys aren’t working. They aren’t functioning at all.”

Bucci has been on kidney dialysis for two years.

“It’s a three-step process for 9.5 hours each night.”

And the reality was, it could have been years before Bucci received a kidney.

“So I started going on Facebook.”

From a single post to hundreds of shares, social media became the channel for a family in need of a life-saving donation and that of someone willing to save a life.

“This complete stranger, his wife noticed that on Facebook.”

We are not revealing the identity of Joe’s donor, as he works undercover for a local law enforcement agency.

“He started praying, is this something for me? Not for me to do, to help this fella. And out of the clear blue sky, a stranger has decided to help another stranger with life.” Bucci explained.

“I thought that was going to be it… I felt like I was dying.”

Last week, the unexpected news Bucci and his family were waiting for.

“I read the letter and I was just like ‘OMG!’”

Once a stranger,

“I call him my guardian angel.”

He’s now part of the Bucci family.

“Your angel is also my angel, my wonderful son,” Bucci read in a message addressed to him from the donor’s mother.”

Bucci’s transplant surgery is scheduled for mid-April.