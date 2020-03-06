69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

69ºF

Features

Please Baer with me while my shoulder heals

Mary Baer, 5, 6 & 10 p.m. anchor

Tags: Oops
Welp, I guess it's time to learn to type with my left hand.
Welp, I guess it's time to learn to type with my left hand. (WJXT 2020)

If you’ve seen me on the anchor desk this week, you’ve likely noticed I’m sporting a new accessory.

To make a long story short: I recently suffered a shoulder fracture (I'll spare you the details), which means I’ll be wearing a sling over the next few weeks while I'm on the mend.

The good news? This injury won’t stop me from bringing you the news every night on Channel 4.

Finally, I want to thank everyone who’s reached out to wish me well. I appreciate each and every one of you.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: