Please Baer with me while my shoulder heals

If you’ve seen me on the anchor desk this week, you’ve likely noticed I’m sporting a new accessory.

To make a long story short: I recently suffered a shoulder fracture (I'll spare you the details), which means I’ll be wearing a sling over the next few weeks while I'm on the mend.

The good news? This injury won’t stop me from bringing you the news every night on Channel 4.

Finally, I want to thank everyone who’s reached out to wish me well. I appreciate each and every one of you.