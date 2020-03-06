The most basic restaurant violation we’ve seen plus the restaurant with a hand washing problem

The search for a passing health score in northeast Florida was easy for this week’s Restaurant Report. We didn’t have to look long, however, for some violations that made us go, ‘really?’.

During the most recent inspection period, there was not a single emergency shut down. It wasn’t because the inspector was feeling lenient. The Taco Bell on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, near Wells Road, almost scored a perfect inspection, but was docked for just one violation. The inspector cited the restaurant for ice build up... in the freezer.

FULL INSPECTION REPORT: Taco Bell #2753

It wasn’t as happy of an ending for Hightide Burrito on Lakeside Drive in Jacksonville. The restaurant racked up 19 violations at their most recent inspection. Inspectors found one hand washing sink was blocked by a storage rack. The same sink area did not have a sign posted to remind employees to wash their hands, a repeat violation for the restaurant. Inspector also found the restaurant hadn’t provided hand towels for employees at hand washing sinks. Hightide Burrito is scheduled for a follow-up inspection.

FULL INSPECTION REPORT: Hightide Burrito

All restaurant reports are provided by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations. You can search your favorite restaurants and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal.