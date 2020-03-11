What notable events have been postponed, canceled due to coronavirus outbreak?

Here are some notable events in the sports, entertainment and business world that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

International

The Prague International Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 19-27, has been postponed.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, an inaugural event in Saudi Arabia scheduled for March 12-21, has been canceled.

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, which this year is celebrating its 22nd year, was postponed from March until possibly late May or early June.

The International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Switzerland was canceled.

The London Book Fair, which was expected to bring 25,000 publishers, authors and agents from around the world from March 10-12, was canceled.

Serie A, Italy’s pro soccer league, has completely halted play through at least April 3.

The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17-19, was canceled.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, was postponed a year until March 2021.