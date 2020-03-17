Hunkering down? These apps will keep you from missing your favorite foods

Much of the country is doing the best it can to stay away from crowds, but that’s hard to do when you need to feed your family (or you’re missing your favorite restaurants).

If you’re trying to stay away from the grocery store, or you’re just looking for a change of pace for your family at meal time, we think you should consider these apps, which will deliver food from the restaurant to your front doorstep — with just a few taps on your device (iOS or Android):

It’s worth noting that many delivery app officials have issued statements saying they are changing the default delivery method to a no-contact option to minimize contact​.

In addition, many of the following apps are waiving some delivery and commission fees in order to provide some relief to independent restaurants.

Uber Eats

Use your Uber account to have food from nearby restaurants (chain and local) delivered to your door.

[Search “Uber Eats” in your app store to download]

DoorDash

Delivers breakfast, lunch, dinner and alcoholic beverages.

[Search “DoorDash” in your app store to download]

Postmates

Get restaurant food, groceries and alcohol delivered from more than 100,000 locations.

[Search “Postmates” in your app store to download]

Grubhub

Delivers food from more than 50,000 restaurants in more than 1,100 cities.

[Search “Grubhub” in your app store to download]

Seamless

Delivers from thousands of places, and has discounts and deals on some of your favorites. It also has real-time updates on your order.

[Search “Seamless” in your app store to download]

Delivery.com

Get food, alcohol, groceries, gifts and laundry delivered. You can also earn points with every purchase.

[Search “Seamless” in your app store to download]

Favor

Get nearly anything delivered — phone chargers, coffee, food, alcohol and hay (yes, even hay), to name a few. And if you don’t see a store you want, you can create a custom Favor in just a few taps.

[Search “Favor” in your app store to download]

