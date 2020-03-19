This Jax Beach food magazine made a map to help you find local eats during the COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While local and state governments continue to implement tight restrictions on businesses to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, local restaurants are taking a hit.

In order to help support local businesses, and let Jacksonville-area residents know where they can get find a good meal during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jacksonville Beach-based food magazine Edible Northeast Florida has created a comprehensive updating map that shows what options are available.

The map shows where to find take-out, delivery, farm produce and goods from St. Augustine to Amelia Island and everywhere in between.

Having trouble viewing the map above? CLICK HERE TO OPEN A LARGER VERSION

"When the virus came, we felt helpless,” Lauren Titus, editor of Edible Northeast Florida told News4Jax. “We wanted to help, so the best thing we thought to do, was to provide helpful and useful information.”

Using crowdsourcing methods, the magazine was able to add 250 eateries, restaurants and bars to the map along with 25 markets and farms. Each clickable point tells if the restaurant is offering take-out and/or delivery along with hours of operation.

Titus said outside of helping readers, she hopes the map will help workers in an industry where many do not have paid sick leave or built-in healthcare.

“It’s devastating. People are scared,” Titus said. “When you think about the ripple effect, from the back of the house to the front of house, the supply chain, the linen service, flowers. Every aspect that you see in a restaurant has been impacted.”

Titus said the magazine is also working on new recipes that people can cook while they are stuck at home and exploring hosting live-streamed cooking classes on their website, EdibleNortheastFlorida.com, along with adding resources and support for restaurant workers.

Any local restaurant that wants to be added to the map can submit their information here.