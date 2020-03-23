Ominous photos show an empty Jacksonville Beach on Friday night

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

That line could be used to define Jacksonville Beach on Friday night. The area usually thriving with life was completely empty over the weekend.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Lenny Curry on Friday announced that all beaches in Duval County are closing at 5 p.m.

Photos taken by James Allan Clifford show empty streets, parking spots and virtually no signs of life.

The beaches will remain closed until further notice.