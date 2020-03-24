‘Great American Takeout’ campaign aims to help local restaurants during COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to help restaurants and eateries in the United States survive as tight restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 take hold, the coalition of national and regional eateries is backing a new campaign called the “Great American Takeout.”

On Tuesday, March 24, Americans are encouraged to order at least one delivery or pick-up meal to support dine-in restaurant operations that were forced to close to help stop the spread of the virus.

“This is no longer about the survival of individual restaurants,” Russ Bendel, Habit Restaurants CEO, said in a statement. “It’s about the future of our industry. And time has run out. Together, we must act to support each other and our communities in unprecedented ways.”

Customers are then asked to share their meals on social media using #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.

Coalition brands include California Pizza Kitchen, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, The Habit Restaurants Inc., Jason’s Deli, Lemonade, Modern Market, Noodles & Company, Panera Bread and Veggie Grill.