Boy goes viral for slamming mom’s home schooling

Parenting isn’t easy — particularly when your kid is a tough critic.

Just ask Candice Kennedy, a stay-at-home mom from Kentucky whose Facebook post is going viral after she shared her son’s candid journal entry about her first stab at home schooling.

The headline? “It is not going good.”

“My mom’s getting stressed out,” 8-year-old Ben wrote. “My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. And I’m telling you it is not going good.”

Y'all I'm dying!!! This is Ben's journal entry from Monday about our first "homed school" day. That last sentence.

Not only did Kennedy take the criticism in stride, she also posted a photo of the journal entry on Facebook. Naturally, people fell in love — the post has been shared nearly 300,000 times.

