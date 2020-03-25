Starbucks offers free coffee to workers on front lines of coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks has announced its stores are offering free coffee to first responders and those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

From now through May 3, Starbucks customers who identify themselves as front-line responders to the COVID-19 health crisis will get a tall hot or iced coffee free of charge, the company said Wednesday.

Those eligible for the offer include police, firefighters and health care workers.

“This moment in time, as the world is united in an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, requires coordinated action by governments, health care providers, businesses, and people in every community,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said Monday. “Working together, we are making a difference and, together, we will overcome this unprecedented challenge.”

As part of the company’s show of support, the Starbucks Foundation has pledged to donate $500,000 to Direct Relief and Operation Gratitude, two organizations dedicated to providing front-line responders with necessary safety equipment and care packages.

On top of those gestures, Starbucks has also committed to paying all of its U.S. and Canadian employees for the next 30 days, no matter if their stores are closed or if they’re working.