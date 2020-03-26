Donation benefits The Minibar donut shop, first responders

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Minibar has become iconic in Jacksonville Beach, known for an eclectic variety of tiny donuts, coffee drinks and craft beer.

This past weekend, Brooke and Chase Sams opened a second location on Gate Parkway. The couple admitted that the timing is terrible, but with many employees leaving other employment to come work for them, and with so much on the line financially, they felt it important to move forward with the new Deerwood location’s grand opening.

On the eve of the Deerwood store’s opening, the Sams received news that an anonymous donor had committed to purchase $1,000 worth of donuts, each week, for 10 weeks.

The donuts are to be delivered to area health workers and first responders. Shortly after the news of the donation hit social media, loyal Minibar donut customers began to offer to donate to the fund themselves.

The couple set up a Venmo account to process the thousands in donations.

The Sams said that 15% of the proceeds from the donated donuts will be split among The MiniBar employees.