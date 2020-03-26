Supporting local: How The Pink Nickel Boutique is making it work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many local businesses are struggling to find their way through these difficult times, The Pink Nickel Boutique is going back to the basics.

Owner Angela Widener told News4Jax that the boutique actually began as an online shopping experience.

Now, the Julington Creek boutique is stepping up its online and social media game, and it’s offering free shipping, too.

To find out more, watch the video above.