Family fun with social distancing includes extreme homemade mini golf course

Golf is one sport that hasn't been canceled for non-professionals.

It's social distancing friendly, you can do it alone and have plenty of space to practice your swing on the course -- or you can play golf at home.

News4Jax learned about an extreme homemade miniature golf course made by the Bond family, who posted their efforts on Instagram.

The family of five is a golfing family according to the mom, Kara. Her husband, Webb, took the girls out for some fun and it turned into something pretty remarkable.

Kara said they've been using golf to teach the girls the importance of patience, perseverance and positivity. She was inside cooking dinner with their 3-year-old and she happened to step out for this one shot and saw the magic play out.

So if you’re wondering how long it took to make that shot? It depends on who you ask.

Webb says he made it on the first shot. Kara says it was his 36th try.

Not sure who to believe but one or 36, it’s still pretty amazing!