Catty Shack to broadcast new educational shows on Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Catty Shack Ranch, a wildlife sanctuary in Jacksonville, is launching two new virtual shows each week in an effort to maintain fundraising efforts and interact with the community while social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

The ranch will host an educational Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. at least until regular hours resume.

Each education show will feature some of the smaller exotic cats and other animals. Viewers will be able to donate money, ask questions and learn fascinating facts.

“We are going to start with Dolly, our new cougar, also known as a mountain lion,” Jennifer Pierson, host of Tuesday’s episode said. “You will get to see Dolly’s surgery stitches -- her surgery was live on Instagram Sunday -- and hear about the wonderful care our veterinarians provide when the animals come here and make Catty Shack their FURever home.”

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Catty Shack saw most of its visitors on Friday and Saturday night, so the past two weekends the group has hosted virtual night feedings to upwards of 1,100 people at a time and tens of thousands more tuning in later, the sanctuary said in a press release.

Catty Shack says it never buys, sells or breeds animals.

To adopt one of the residents in name only or to donate money for food and medical expenses, visit cattyshack.org/donate.