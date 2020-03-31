St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires after 10 years

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A K-9 with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is retiring after 10 years.

Drake is retiring on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. He is 10.5 years old and has been with the agency for almost all of that time.

His human partner, Deputy Converso, is going to be adopting him so they will be together even when the work is done.

Enjoy retirement, K-9 Drake. You’ve earned it!