Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Itching to get out of the house? Hungry? Head over to Taco Bell for a free taco today!

The fast food chain is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in America on Tuesday.

Just use the drive-thru to pick it up. No purchase is necessary.

Taco Bell’s CEO says it’s a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.

Taco Bell is also donating one million dollars to “No Kid Hungry.”

