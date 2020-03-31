Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Itching to get out of the house? Hungry? Head over to Taco Bell for a free taco today!
The fast food chain is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in America on Tuesday.
Just use the drive-thru to pick it up. No purchase is necessary.
Taco Bell’s CEO says it’s a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.
Taco Bell is also donating one million dollars to “No Kid Hungry.”
TOMORROW you can enjoy a free Doritos® Locos Tacos when you stop by Taco Bell. Let our drive-thru help you get through.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 30, 2020
