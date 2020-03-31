Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Itching to get out of the house? Hungry? Head over to Taco Bell for a free taco today!

The fast food chain is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in America on Tuesday.

Just use the drive-thru to pick it up. No purchase is necessary.

Taco Bell’s CEO says it’s a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.

Taco Bell is also donating one million dollars to “No Kid Hungry.”