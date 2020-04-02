Flagler County school resource deputies read to students

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office premiered a video series this week to help school resource deputies stay connected with students while schools are temporarily closed.

In each episode, a member of the FCSO School Resource Deputy Unit will read a book aloud to viewers.

An enlarged picture of each page will appear on screen, allowing children to follow along.

At the end of each story reading, the deputy will share a comforting message with the students.

“COVID-19 has affected almost every single aspect of our daily lives, our children included,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This video series will allow kids the opportunity to maintain that positive connection with their School Resource Deputy during this time. We hope this provides some comfort to our kids during this crisis. The men and women of the FCSO are here to serve and protect our community in creative new ways so that we stay connected to the community and students.”

The “Read with FCSO” video series premiered at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the first episode below and find future episodes on the FCSO Facebook page and YouTube channel.