70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

70ºF

Features

Photo tribute to our essential workers

Tags: coronavirus
Dana, an emergency room technician, shared this image of other ER technicians. "They truly are my family and I can surely say I work with real heroes. We are so proud to be on the front line of a pandemic and making a difference."
Dana, an emergency room technician, shared this image of other ER technicians. "They truly are my family and I can surely say I work with real heroes. We are so proud to be on the front line of a pandemic and making a difference." (Dana)

While many of us are safely snuggled inside our homes, there are still many people out there bravely working for us so that we can have all the things we need during this strange time.

Whether you’re stocking shelves, making food, protecting us, delivering packages, providing a service or helping those who are ill, we would like to show our appreciation by sharing your photos of you simply doing your job.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.