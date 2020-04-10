Clay County students use 3-D printers to make masks for health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two students who attend a Clay County school are using 3-D printers to help make masks for first responders.

They say they got the idea after seeing other factories in the area helping out.

They decided to bring home their unused school equipment.

Companies, like Made in Space, are stepping up to help with the PPE shortage, creating hundreds of 3-D printing face shields for health care workers.

St. Johns Country Day School students Sahaj Patel and Jona Kats saw companies using machines they have at school, so they turned their home office into the St. Johns 3-D printing lab.

“So the way these printers work is layer by layer. It’s just like a normal printer it’s just on a thin layer of plastic and it keeps on adding to it,” Patel explained.

A small power outage in their lab won’t keep them from donating to places like Clay County EMS.

“We in general love working with 3-D printers…and when we saw it wait we can actually use this stuff to help people it was like we definitely need to do this,” Kats said.

Six printers cover the floor of their lab, some of them working double time.

They monitor their work from smartphones and video surveillance.

So far, they can make about 30 shields a day.

“It’s been really amazing to see the maker community and kids at home that have 3-D printers or just some tools trying lots of different things to help out,” said Rush.

What started as an educational outlet for students, turned out to be much more.

“Being able to do something like this is just like a whole other level,” said Kats.

The shields are community funded.

You can donate to their cause here.