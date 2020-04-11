Balloon rainbow aims to bring joy, hope during crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Anyone who drove down Atlantic Boulevard on Saturday might have seen a big rainbow arch of balloons. It’s part of a worldwide effort to bring joy and hope to communities amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

“One million bubbles and it’s up to 1,300 balloon decorators and entertainers around the world, 50 different countries and it’s growing,” said Blenda Berrier.

Berrier is the owner of Balloon and Event Construction Company.

“This weekend everyone is putting a display up, whether it’s in their front yard or business, they are putting up something to express hope and joy,” Berrier said.

Berrier said her business has taken a hit from the pandemic.

“We had 40 events canceled. Graduations and proms. It’s devastating we have tried to pivot to accommodate families and businesses. That need is something that can be delivered without contact,” Berrier said.

She is happy to be part of the worldwide mission in Jacksonville.

“For Jax, we said Hope for Jax because we know we’re going to be back to our usual selves soon,” Berrier said.

As mentioned, the display is part of a worldwide effort. Here’s a photo shared with News4Jax of twins celebrating their Sweet 16.