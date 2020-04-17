‘Alley Cat’ gives Humane Society funds for families impacted by COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society received a $5,000 grant from Alley Cat Allies to support its Pet Safety Net program, which provides resources to families in times of acute crisis.

The Humane Society is one of 12 organizations in the nation to receive support from Alley Cat Allies, which has also said that more support will be announced as the crisis evolves.

JHS will use the grant for medical care, vaccinations, food and other expenses.

JHS also received support from the organization for Alley Cat Allies Feline Frenzy events, which offered free spay and neuter for community cats in Jacksonville. During seven frenzies between August 2019 to March 2020, a total of 863 cats were altered.

“Alley Cat Allies have been true friends to cats and caretakers in Jacksonville,” said Denise Deisler. “From helping us combat the kitten crisis with spay and neuter earlier this year to helping JHS meet the increasing demand for our services as job loss surges for pet owners in our community, we are truly grateful for their support.”

The Pet Safety Net program, established in 2012 by Humane Society is the largest of its kind in northeast Florida, serving more than 3,500 families every year by keeping pets in homes with their loving owners.