Disney Bedtime Hotline: Hear from Disney characters before falling asleep
Disney Bedtime Hotline is back!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hello! Is this Mickey? Oh, Boy!
Shop Disney announced the return of “Disney Bedtime Hotline” to help bring a little magic to fans and families everywhere.
Starting Friday, Disney lovers can hear messages from their favorite Disney characters before falling asleep.
Parents can simply call, 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear one of five special messages for their little ones from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.
The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time only, from now until Thursday, April 30 at midnight.
The hotline is available in the United States only and is limited to one message per call.
