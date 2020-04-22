McDonald’s is giving free ‘Thank You Meals’ to first responders, health care workers

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re a first responder or health care worker, listen up!

Starting Wednesday you can eat free at McDonald’s.

The fast food giant announced it’s giving ‘Thank You Meals’ to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal each day for the next two weeks -- anytime of day at the drive thru or carry out.

You just have to show a work badge, ID, or be in uniform.

The company said in a news release that the meals will be served in a happy meal box -- “in hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

The promotion ends may 5th.