Hanania donates $35K to Nemours fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An effort to upgrade facilities at Nemours is getting a boost from Hanania Subaru of Orange Park.

The auto dealership recently donated more than $35,000 to the Nemours Fund for Children’s Health. The donation will go toward Nemours’ Hand in Hand campaign, an effort to renovate the eighth floor of the Nemours Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and provide a better experience for patients there.

“Since our inception, we have always made it our practice to be very active in the local community and give back as much as possible,” dealership owner Jack Hanania said. “This contribution is an example of our commitment by the Hanania Automotive group, but also that of the Subaru organization.”