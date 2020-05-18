87ºF

Retired Clay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away

The sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of “Jekyll”

CCSO K-9 Jekyll
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Retired Clay County K-9 Jekyll has died, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Jekyll passed away on May 15, after being rushed to the vet for an emergency. Jekyll had a mass on his heart that ruptured.

Jekyll served 5 years with the sheriff’s office from 2013-2017, partnering up with his best friend Sgt. Lundin.

