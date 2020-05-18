Retired Clay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away
The sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of “Jekyll”
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Retired Clay County K-9 Jekyll has died, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
K-9 Jekyll passed away on May 15, after being rushed to the vet for an emergency. Jekyll had a mass on his heart that ruptured.
Jekyll served 5 years with the sheriff’s office from 2013-2017, partnering up with his best friend Sgt. Lundin.
2/2... K9 Jekyll served 5 years with the Sheriff Office from 2013 - 2017 partnering up with his best friend Sgt. Lundin.— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) May 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lundin family.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.