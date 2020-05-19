US, Canada agree to keep border closed to non-essential travel until June 21
DETROIT – The United States and Canada have extended their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel until June 21.
The US and Canada agreed in March to limit border crossings to only essential travel. That deal was extended in mid-April, and again Tuesday.
