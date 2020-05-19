86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Features

US, Canada agree to keep border closed to non-essential travel until June 21

Associated, Press

Tags: US, Canada, non-essential travel
File photo.
File photo. (WJXT Channel 4)

DETROIT – The United States and Canada have extended their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel until June 21.

The US and Canada agreed in March to limit border crossings to only essential travel. That deal was extended in mid-April, and again Tuesday.

Click here for more information.

News4Jax will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.