How you can help American soldiers save beloved dog Harley from war zone

American troops stationed in Syria were out on a mission when they heard a puppy crying and then discovered a litter of six puppies.

Only one was still alive. They couldn’t leave her, so they took her with them -- and named her Harley.

Harley’s siblings likely died of starvation or dehydration, and nobody knows what happened to their mother. That same fate will likely befall Harley now if the soldiers leave her in Syria when they return to the U.S.

That’s why Paws of War wants to help the troops bring Harley home to the states with them, where she can live out her days in peace with “AJ.”

Harley was discovered as an orphaned puppy and all her siblings had died. (Courtesy of Paws of War)

Harley has been raised to be an important part of the team, and the soldiers refuse to leave her behind.

“When these guys befriend a dog in a war zone it’s often what helps them get through each day,” said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “They absolutely know they can’t leave Harley behind, so we agreed to work together with them and other contacts we have in that area in a team effort to bring her back to America. But we can’t do it without the help of the public, because we need donations to pull this off.”

The soldiers gave Harley what she needed to thrive and grow and she’s now become an important part of their day, bringing love to their life and making everyone smile, Paws of War explained.

American troops have adopted a stray dog named Harley, raising her to be an important part of their team, and they refuse to leave her behind. (Courtesy of Paws of War)

Her presence has made them all feel like they have a little bit of home with them. Now that “AJ”, whose name cannot be released due to security reasons, will be heading back to the United States, the troop is on board with having Harley go with him.

They reached out to Paws of War to help make it happen.

“These soldiers know how dangerous it would be to leave their furry family member there in Syria,” Misseri said. “We will make every effort to bring Harley to America so she can live out her life here. The soldiers believe they saved Harley, but really she may have saved them.”

To support the effort to bring Harley back to America, make a donation at: https://pawsofwar.networkforgood.com/projects/100816-saving-harley.

According to the website, the organization needs to raise $6,000 in 17 days to cover the costs of bringing Harley to the U.S.

Paws of War rescues dogs, provides them with proper training, and then pairs them with veterans who need therapy animals, all free of charge. They also help soldiers bring their dogs back to America after serving in the Middle East. Those who would like to learn more about supporting Paws of War and its mission can go online to: http://pawsofwar.org.