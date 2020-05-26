Jacksonville trumpet player joins musicians across America to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trumpet players across America chose to play “Taps” from their homes at 3 p.m. which was the time for the National Moment of Remembrance.

Keith Burrows says he’s been playing trumpet since the 4th grade and felt he was the perfect candidate to participate in the special moment to honor the military members who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“It’s a privilege because America is the greatest nation on the face of the earth and we have a lot of good men and women that have given their lives, that have invested that have served our nation through the military and made this nation what it is today and I appreciate that so much,” Burrows said.

With parades canceled this year because of COVID-19, the children’s minister said it was the safest and best way to pay his respects.

“My dad was a World War II veteran and I was raised in a family that put God first and believes in America," he said.

Burrows also played “God Bless America” and the National Anthem for a crowd of people who watched him perform from a safe distance.

“We’re praying for America, we’re believing that God is going to get us through this thing and as we put God first in America, I believe we’re going to have a stronger America than ever before in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Burrows said.

Burrows said he did a Facebook Live of the event today and well over 1,000 people tuned in.