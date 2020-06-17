Farm Share food distribution in Duval, Clay counties Thursday

Farm Share is hosting drive-thru food distributions for families in need in Jacksonville and Middleburg on Thursday.

To minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, attendees must arrive in a vehicle with their windows up and their trunks open.

All recipients must also have a nose/mouth covering. Food is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Locals in attendance should expect to receive:

Fresh produce

Proteins

Non-perishable goods

Water

Locations

Legacy Ministries

825 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Time: 9 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, June 18

Wilkinson Jr. High

5025 Co Rd 218, Middleburg, FL 32068

Time: 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18

Donations to support Farm Share’s mission can be made via FarmShare.org or by texting “EAT” to 41-444.