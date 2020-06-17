Farm Share food distribution in Duval, Clay counties Thursday
Farm Share is hosting drive-thru food distributions for families in need in Jacksonville and Middleburg on Thursday.
To minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, attendees must arrive in a vehicle with their windows up and their trunks open.
All recipients must also have a nose/mouth covering. Food is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Locals in attendance should expect to receive:
- Fresh produce
- Proteins
- Non-perishable goods
- Water
Locations
Legacy Ministries
825 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Time: 9 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, June 18
Wilkinson Jr. High
5025 Co Rd 218, Middleburg, FL 32068
Time: 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18
Donations to support Farm Share’s mission can be made via FarmShare.org or by texting “EAT” to 41-444.
