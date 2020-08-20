This quaint, car-free island is trying to grow its fewer-than-700-person population

If quarantining during the pandemic has made you look at life and your surroundings differently, perhaps you have considered moving somewhere more low-key.

Sark, the smallest of England’s four Channel Islands, is hoping to entice people to move to the destination as its population dwindles.

The last economic boom the island experienced was in the mid-2000s, Insider reported, when the population reached about 650. But since then, it’s been declining.

Swen Lorenz, a local to Sark, created the Sark Society in an attempt to grow the village after hearing a rumor that the only supermarket might go out of business.

Here are some perks -- if you’d consider them that -- the island has to offer, in case you’re wondering:

Cars are banned. Everyone gets around by either walking, cycling or taking a horse and carriage.

There are no street lights, which allows for pristine views of the night sky. The village was recognized as the world’s first “dark sky island,” according to the BBC, for its lack of light pollution.

Seafood is fresh, and it’s sometimes only been out of the water for just a couple hours. “Sark restauranteurs try to reduce air miles to tractor minutes,” the Sark website says.

Residents only pay a small annual tax, which is based on the size of their property.

One world: wildlife. Dolphins apparently often swim in the waters around Sark, and there are a variety of species of birds to see.

Lorenz told Insider that even if the island were to get an influx of new residents, it would never feel crowded, estimating that the entire island can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

The Sark Society website says, “You are about to receive a relocation consultancy – for free! The European, English-speaking microstate where you can live free from excessive taxation and government regulation, without fear of violent crime or terrorism, but instead with beautiful scenery and people who share the same old-fashioned values.”

What do you think? Does this slower-paced island sound like a dream to you?

