Make at-home school fun with decorations and cute, inexpensive backpacks

If your kids are doing at-home school for the time being, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you probably already know that every day has its ups and downs.

Staying positive is always a great way to address life’s challenges, so embracing at-home learning for the time being and making it fun for your kids (and their teachers) might make these challenging times a little bit easier.

That’s why Style Wise style editor Jon Jordan suggests creating any available space in your home and make it seem like it’s school.

There are plenty of stylish ways you can make a corner of a room, or the spare bedroom in your home, feel and look a lot more like school.

Jordan also noticed that there are a plethora of cute and fashionable, inexpensive backpacks at stores like Target, and they are a great way to teach kids how to stay organized.

Watch Jordan’s full StyleWise video above.