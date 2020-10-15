👻 Spooky survey: Here’s what you had to say

Remember that Halloween survey we shared with you yesterday? We wanted to find out how you’re celebrating the occasion this year and whether the pandemic has had an influence on your festivities.

After hearing back from 137 of you, here are a few of the takeaways:

The majority of you either plan to trick-or-treat or take your children trick-or-treating.

A little more than half of you will be handing out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters.

Less than one-third of you plan to wear a mask while taking part in these festivities.

Want to know more? Read the complete survey results here.

Your Halloween plans 🎃

We also wondered about your specific Halloween plans, whether they included time-honored traditions or something different in light of the public health crisis. Here’s what some of you had to say:

I plan on taking my daughter. She is 3 and so excited to go this year. I plan on carrying wipes and hand sanitizer with me. Her mask is part of her costume. If we can have kids in school we can let kids trick or treat. There is more social distancing by walking outside. - Tara

We are doing both. 2020 and the fears of this pandemic aren’t scaring away Halloween for this family!! We plan to go our church fall fest on the 25th, trunk or treat on the 30th and trick or treating on the 31st. Let the fun begin! - Jessica

Yes. I’ll be making a candy chute to pass out candy for a safe and socially distanced trick or treating. We will walk around in our costumes and masks! - Anonymous

We are setting a large tub of candy at the end of the driveway, then sitting back and waving. Now more than ever we need kids to have a bit of normalcy. We all need a sense of community. My kids know if they want to be out trick or treating they must wear a mask. - Anonymous

➡️ You can read the rest of the written responses we received here.

P.S. Thank you to everyone who responded. If you missed out, keep your eyes peeled for more surveys.

New to Insider?

Getting acquainted with Insider? We can help! If you’ve got specific questions or concerns, drop us a line. Otherwise, you can find a list of helpful resources below: